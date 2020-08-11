Solidarity with the fightback in universities

UCU union activists planed protests and rallies on Thursday this week against mass job cuts and the gutting of education.

One focus for the day was showing solidarity with UCU and Unison union members at Soas in central London who are balloting for strikes to oppose redundancies.

Socially-distanced physical protests were planned at Heriot-Watt (Edinburgh), Liverpool university and Soas from 12.15pm with an online rally starting at 12.30pm.

University bosses across Britain are planning a jobs massacre. But UCU members recently showed their willingness to resist by rejecting a deal to end their “Four Fights” dispute.

Solidarity with those fighting back is essential.

To register for the online rally go to bit.ly/Unis13Aug Speakers include activists leading the fightback and JohnMcDonnell MP

Bullivant Media journalists ready for strikes

Workers in the NUJ union at Bullivant Media Limited in the West Midlands are preparing for strikes.

The dispute is over unauthorised deductions of salaries, compulsory redundancies and recently imposed working practices.

This includes non-editorial staff taking over many editorial functions.

The chapel (union branch) said the company has informed five of the 18 members of the editorial staff they face compulsory redundancy within days,

Titles that could be affected include the Coventry Observer, Leamington Observer, Rugby Observer, Stratford Observer, Solihull Observer, Redditch Standard, Bromsgrove Standard, Worcester Observer and Evesham Observer.

In a ballot workers had earlier voted 100 percent for strikes. Action is planned later this month.

Will BT see major resistance?

BT workers are preparing for a major struggle over jobs and conditions.

Their CWU union says it could call a major strike unless bosses retreat. Andy Kerr, CWU deputy general secretary (Telecoms), has slammed BT’s plans for compulsory redundancies.

He said this would include some of the key workers that have helped keep Britain connected during the pandemic.

“Put yourselves in our members’ shoes—they’ve worked every single day of the pandemic, their working environments have changed, they’ve put themselves at risk.

“And now, the reward for hundreds of our members is the prospect of the sack.

“This union cannot and will not accept that,” he wrote in Tribune.

The article went on to threaten “the biggest trade union campaign the telecommunications sector has ever seen” if there isn’t a deal.