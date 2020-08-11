NHS pay revolt—union wage claim does not match what workers need

Activists at the forefront of the pay revolt have come out against union leaders’ attempts to dampen down workers’ demands.

The Unison union has now issued a demand for a £2,000 pay rise for all health workers. It says that the increase should come “as soon as, and not wait till next year”.

The Royal College of Nursing is rumoured to be pushing for a bigger one.

The Unison and RCN leaders were at the forefront of pushing the three‑year pay settlement. The Tories are using this shoddy deal, which was pushed by union leaders, as an excuse to not pay NHS workers.

Anthony Johnson is an organiser for Nurses United group, which is arguing for a 15 percent pay rise.

“Across the country, there are now thousands of NHS workers self-organising and fighting for a 15 percent pay rise,” he told the Nursing Notes website.

“It is a shame that Unison as the largest health union is only going for a single pre-tax rise of £2,000 across the board.