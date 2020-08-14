Futures ruined by Tories’ rigged results

Class is trashing the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. The ­downgrading of swathes of A-Level students’ grades in England and Wales has exposed how the system operates to keep working class people in check.

Young people are told that if they work hard and have “aspirations” then they will do well. It isn’t true.

Students aren’t judged on their abilities. They’re judged on where they come from.

—'This is about deprivation'

“This is definitely about deprivation,” student Ahmad told Socialist Worker.

“I live in Aston in Birmingham. It’s classed as a deprived area. My school said that I should get ABC grades. When I got my results, they were CDE.

“My mate is doing medicine and was predicted ABB or AAB. For one subject he received a D. It’s tough to live in these areas.”

Many students on course for C grades were downgraded to a U. One student, a native Spanish speaker, expected an A in Spanish. She got a U.

Sarah is a teacher and Head of Sixth Form at a school in west London.

She told LBC radio that she had “never been so disgusted” as she was on A-Level results morning.

“We have a medical course where nine students were predicted a C,” she said. “All nine have gone down to a U.”