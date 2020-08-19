Refugee boy drowns in the Channel as Tories call for more repression

Refugee campaigners have slammed the Tory government’s “total failure” after a Sudanese boy’s body was washed up on a beach in northern France on Wednesday morning.

The 16 year old refugee drowned in the English Channel as he was trying to make it to safety in Britain. He died because of the Tories’ border regime designed to repel people.

This death comes as British and French authorities have ramped up repression to stop refugees crossing the channel. He was one of the hundreds of people who have fled war, dictatorship and poverty and who are now trapped at Britain’s border in northern France and Belgium.

Stand Up To Racism said, "The racist policies of our government are to blame for forcing vulnerable children into unsafe craft as they flee for their lives. RIP this child whose only 'crime' was to be born in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Clare Moseley is the founder of Care4Calais, a charity providing aid to refugees who live in makeshift settlements in the area. “This young boy's death starkly demonstrates the total failure of our government to do anything to help these children who are in such desperate straits,” she said.

“Things need to change. We need a way for people’s asylum claims to be fairly heard without them having to risk their lives. We need this before someone else dies.”

Failure

She slammed the Tories’ “failure to do anything for the people here who are simply asking for our help”, “failure to implement the Dubs Amendment” and “negotiate for family reunion”.

These rules would allow some child refugees to come to Britain using safe and legal routes.

In January Tory MPs voted against proposals to guarantee the right of unaccompanied child refugees to be reunited with family living in Britain. Socialist Worker’s front page at the time said, “Racist law will kill children.”

The Tories have blood on their hands for the death of the Sudanese boy.

Tory home secretary Priti Patel tried to deflect her responsibility for his death onto people smugglers. “This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people,” she said.

“Working together we are determined to stop them.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds echoed her response.

He said “the situation is lacking in humanity and completely unacceptable”. And in a letter to the home secretary, he asked about legal advice for deploying the Royal Navy to back up the border police in the English Channel.

But nowhere has Labour said that the refugees should have safe and legal routes into Britain. Instead, Thomas-Symonds’ said, “The government urgently needs to work on a solution with international partners and address the exploitative behaviour of criminal gangs—this is costing lives.”

Smugglers are small time criminals whose business depends on Britain, France and the European Union’s racist border regime. If there were safe and legal routes for refugees, they would not be forced to rely on traffickers.

Britain and its international partners are big-time criminals—and their rhetoric encourages violence.

A refugee was attacked on a Kent beach just moments after landing onshore in a dinghy on Sunday.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, was assaulted by an unknown assailant who watched the boat arrive on the beach near Deal.

Death and attacks are the result when Nigel Farage talks of "invaders" and the Tories denounce refugees.