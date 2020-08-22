Trespass, capitalism and land

People in England have the “right to roam” over only 10 percent of the country, and to boat or swim down 3 percent of rivers.

The length of public footpaths has halved, to around 118,000 miles, since the 19th century.

The book opens with the mass trespass of Kinder Scout in the Peak District in 1932.

The Duke of Devonshire’s land in Derbyshire had long been contested by walkers and campaigners.

In April 1932 400 young people were met with a police escort.

When they reached the duke’s land they were also met with gamekeepers hired for the event armed with sticks.

After fights a number of the group broke through and got some 400 metres onto the land. Five people were jailed for up to six months.

As 21 year old Communist Benny Rothman said at his trial, “We ramblers, after a hard week’s work, in smokey towns and cities, go out rambling for relaxation and fresh air.

“And we find the finest rambling country is closed to us. Our request, or demand, for access to all peaks and uncultivated moorland is nothing unreasonable.”

Battles over footpaths and rights of way can be problematic. First there is the process. As Hayes points out, battles with individual landowners with ancient maps and legal fights are weighted in favour of the rich.

There is a bigger issue with the idea of a right of way. Paths stem from an accumulated history of peoples moving in the same space.

But they beg the question of who controls the land either side of the path.

Streamlined

As Hayes puts it, “Our ‘rights’ to the land have become streamlined into thin strips of legitimacy to toe the line.”

And it is worth noting that this is not all about old money.

The backdrop for ITV’S Midsomer Murders is “the village of Hambleden, whose 1,600-acre estate and forty houses, pub and villages shops are all owned by a Swiss foreign exchange dealer.

The village was bought in 2007 under the name Hambleden Estates, who are registered in the British Virgin Islands.”

This is modern capitalism. Hayes kayaks on the Thames through Wind in The Willows country.

He writes, “On the west bank of the river is Fawley Court Farm, said to be one of the inspirations for Kenneth Grahame’s Toad Hall, which was sold for £43 million to Fawley Court Inc., a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

Village after estate is owned by offshore companies and the list continues for some time.

Perhaps the best contrast in the book is when Hayes visits the refugee camp in Calais.

He counterposes it with him then trespassing on the property of Paul Dacre, former head honcho of the Daily Mail.

“If England is full,” Hayes points out, “it is full of space. And the walls that hide it.”

righttoroam.org.uk