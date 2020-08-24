Rebel for the climate in Manchester, Cardiff and London

Extinction Rebellion (XR) was set to launch the latest phase of its global rebellion on Tuesday of next week.

XR said, “We are at an intersection of global crises. Climate breakdown, Covid-19, racial injustice–all are symptoms of a toxic system that is driving us to extinction, a system built on economic inequality, extraction, the destruction of nature, and exploitation.

“We cannot carry on like this. The system is killing us.

“From the 1st September we will peacefully disrupt the UK Parliament in London, carrying out pressure building actions over two weeks, until they back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill and prepare for crisis with a National Citizens’ Assembly.

“The Rebellion will not just be focused on London though. Rebels will also join us in disruption of Cardiff and Manchester.

“These rebellions are open to all!”

For details go to bit.ly/XRfor2020