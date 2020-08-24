Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Rebel for the climate in Manchester, Cardiff and London

Issue No. 2719
Extinction Rebellion protesters

Extinction Rebellion protesters (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Extinction Rebellion (XR) was set to launch the latest phase of its global rebellion on Tuesday of next week.

XR said, “We are at an intersection of global crises. Climate breakdown, Covid-19, racial injustice–all are symptoms of a toxic system that is driving us to extinction, a system built on economic inequality, extraction, the destruction of nature, and exploitation.

“We cannot carry on like this. The system is killing us.

“From the 1st September we will peacefully disrupt the UK Parliament in London, carrying out pressure building actions over two weeks, until they back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill and prepare for crisis with a National Citizens’ Assembly.

“The Rebellion will not just be focused on London though. Rebels will also join us in disruption of Cardiff and Manchester.

“These rebellions are open to all!”

For details go to bit.ly/XRfor2020

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Mon 24 Aug 2020, 15:48 BST
Issue No. 2719
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.