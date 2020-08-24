Bosses axe thousands more jobs

The jobs massacre continues across Britain, as does an almost total lack of response from union leaders. The Association of British Travel Agents (Abta) said on Monday that 39,000 people have already lost their job or been told their job is at risk.

The cuts amount to around 18 percent of travel industry jobs.

Marks & Spencer last week announced over 7,000 job cuts. It follows losses in a string of high street shops and restaurants, including Debenhams, John Lewis and Pizza Express.

The Tories have already begun winding down their furlough scheme, which pays some of the wages of workers who can’t be in work. By the end of October the scheme is set to be closed completely.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, said up to 1.5 million furloughed workers will “struggle to hold down jobs in the near term”.

Government figures show that the accommodation and food services sectors had the highest furlough rate of 77 percent.

Retail and wholesale furloughed the highest number of jobs—more than 1.9 million.

The jobs that remain may also be lower paid and with worse conditions. At M&S, shop staff with higher pay and pensions have been axed. Any vacancies will be in warehouses and online operations, with worse pay and conditions.

And since March, thousands more workers have moved to zero hours contracts, according to official figures.

More than one million workers are now on zero hours, a record high.