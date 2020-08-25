Tate strikers keep up fight to halt job cuts

Workers at the Tate galleries in London are continuing their lively strikes.

They are fighting 313 redundancies which are going ahead despite the galleries expecting to receive a £7 million bailout.

PCS union members want at least 10 percent of the bailout used to save the jobs.

They are also demanding no redundancies while senior executives are paid in excess of £100,000 a year.

A rally last Saturday saw supporters—including Jeremy Corbyn—come to back the action.

Managers have used dirty tactics. After the first strike day last week, which saw over 90 percent of rostered staff refuse to go to work, Tate Enterprises bosses tried to break the strike.

An email seen by PCS officials shows the company asking the separate Tate Eats staff to cover strikers’ work in the shops. They wereoffering minimum wage workers the chance for “extra shifts” in the shops before the axe falls and these workers are thrown out of the Tate too.

For solidarity details go to AgiTate on Facebook

Donate to the strike fund at bit.ly/TateStrike

The month long strike by cleaners at HMRC tax offices in Merseyside is going strong.

PCS union members are fighting outsourcer ISS over low pay and poor working conditions.

A solidarity Zoom rally was planned for 12.30pm on Wednesday this week.

Register for the Zoom rally at bit.ly/Rally4HMRC

Messages of support to [email protected]

Nearly 25,000 workers in the Department for Work and Pension (DWP) in the PCS union are voting in a consultative ballot.

It is for industrial action over plans to lengthen working hours.

Tory ministers want jobcentres and Universal Credit service centres to open until 8pm Monday to Friday from 30 November.

Workers are already being driven to end home working. Now they also face extended periods of contact with people and other workers during a possiblesecond wave of coronavirus.

DWP bosses can extend opening hours to 8pm under a pay deal wrongly agreed to by the PCS in 2016.

Bosses have to show they need to extend operating hours—and the PCS says there’s no evidence for this.

The ballot continues until 7 September.