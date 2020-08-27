Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Extinction Rebellion plans protests despite police intimidation

by Sophie Squire
Issue No. 2720
Part of Extinction Rebellion march in London in October 2019

Part of Extinction Rebellion march in London in October 2019 (Pic: Arkadiusz Kasperczyk)

The police are trying to intimidate Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists away from planned environmental protests. But the group says it will go ahead with "a long weekend of civil disobedience" and then action in major cities.

In an attempt to intimidate those who are planning to take part, the police sent XR a letter. It warned the group that organisers of gatherings of over 30 people could be fined over £10,000.

This is part of a Tory plan to cut back on gatherings that comes into force over the weekend and that allows exemptions for businesses and charities.

And five activists including XR’s co-founder Roger Hallamfrom the splinter group from XR called Beyond Politicshave been arrested on a count that they were conspiring to cause criminal damage.

Tories ignore warnings to take action to stop climate chaos
Tories ignore warnings to take action to stop climate chaos
  Read More

A spokesperson for the group said that they would begin a hunger strike in order to protest their imprisonment.

Daze from XR youth told a press conference on Thursday about the group’s relationship with the police in light of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

They said that “XR youth recognises how unjust the system is. People are realising this, "we saw the BLM protests and it made us reflect on our relationship with the police, we realised we needed to apologise and we needed to change.”

“The climate is just one part of the social justice we should be fighting for.”

Alejandra from the international solidarity group added that they wanted XR to be part of “movement of movements” and that they would join, “a much bigger story of a rebellion against the system”.

Rebellions

XR plans regional rebellions from Friday. They will include actions around petrol stations and financial institutions.

On Tuesday next week major rebellions will kick off in Cardiff, Manchester and London. Activists hope that thousands will be drawn to these demonstrations and that they will continue for two weeks.

XR says it will disrupt "key powers and parliament until they back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill and set up a national Citizens’ Assembly".

Panellists at the press conference were asked about their plans to target the aviation industry and what that could mean for thousands of workers whose jobs are already at risk because of the pandemic.

Climate groups warn that environmental destruction will lead to more pandemics
Climate groups warn that environmental destruction will lead to more pandemics
  Read More

John from the communications team said that “the aviation industry needs to be eradicated or radically reformed. People will lose their jobs we want people to be redirected we want jobs to be created in safer industries that don’t harm the environment”.

Pandemic 

Speakers from different groups within XR talked about their plans for the next rebellion and made it clear that protests must continue in any formduring the pandemic.

Anneka from the XR actions group said that, “global emissions only dropped by 14 percent during this lockdown period. This show just how much more needs to be done to cut down. This is just one pandemic and the crisis that we are facing and is a sign of what is to come.”

They also urged people to get involved in actions that they could do from home if they are shielding, such as calling MPs and financial institutions.

Clare from the media messaging team reiterated just how important continuing the rebellion for climate justice is.

“XR was formed to deal with the intersecting crisis. But XR isn’t the story. This is about the failure of the government and a social contract to protect our wellbeing being broken”, she said.

For details of all the events go to bit.ly/XRfor2020

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Thu 27 Aug 2020, 14:19 BST
Issue No. 2720
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.