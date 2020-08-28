Two Heads Creek—a satirical horror that can’t hide its own prejudices

Think Hot Fuzz but set in Australia and not as good, and that’s Two Heads Creek.

This comedy horror is an on the nose parable about prejudice and immigration. Two siblings escape anti-Polish racism in Britain to find their long‑lost mother in a remote Australian village.

But when they arrive they find the place consumed with a murderous hatred of migrants that’s barely hidden beneath the surface.

This is a fast-paced comedy with some slapstick gore if that’s your sort of thing.

The best jokes are the incidental background gags, while most of the big set piece laughs fall flat. But biggest problem is that much of the humour and ire is misdirected.

This is a satire that thinks it’s punching up but is really punching down.

There is a vague suggestion that racism has something to do with the government. But the real monsters—and the butt of every joke—are the ordinary people who are almost to a person irredeemably ignorant, stupid and racist.

The opening shots—an exaggerated vision of what someone who’s never been to a council estate might imagine one to look like—are a dead giveaway.

There are St George’s Crosses on every house, lampposts covered in posters that say “immigrants go home” and an implausible amount of rubbish everywhere. Through it all cycles a caricature bubble gum blowing “chav” with big hoop earrings.

Arriving in Two Heads Creek, our heroes talk loudly about how horrible the village is in front of the locals. The scene feels as if it’s setting the pair up for a comeuppance for their own prejudices.

But that comeuppance never happens. Instead—after massacring the whole town—they stroll happily off into the sunset.

On various streaming platforms from 7 September