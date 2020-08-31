Tories hope rave fines will shift the blame for the rise in virus cases

Fines of up to £10,000 have been issued to people organising raves in England and Wales.

The new rules came into force on Friday, ahead of the bank holiday weekend, and have been implemented quickly.

Two organisers of a rave in South Wales, which had an estimated 3,000 people at it, were issued fixed penalty notices for £10,000.

Police in Norfolk shut down a music event of more than 500 people and the Metropolitan Police said it shut down 21 unlicensed music events.

Cops have vowed to “do everything within their power” to prosecute the organisers of raves.

Home secretary Priti Patel said, “These gatherings are dangerous and those who organise them show a blatant disregard for the safety of others.”

But the Tories aren’t concerned about safety.

They are pushing for workers to return to work and the full reopening of schools this week, despite problems with safety. The powers police have been given to shut down events is worrying. They have been quick to shut down events involving black people.

More fines were expected to be issued on bank holiday Monday and at Extinction Rebellion protests planned for Tuesday.

Fining organisers is a hypocritical move by the Tories. They hope to blame ordinary people for the rise of Covid-19 cases, instead of taking responsibility for the chaos they have caused.