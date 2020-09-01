International round up: Israeli army attacks Gaza

Israeli tanks shelled the Gaza Strip last Sunday as part of a continuing assault on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army has carried out attacks on Gaza almost daily since 6 August.

It has also tightened siege conditions.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been living under an Israeli-imposed siege for more than 13 years.

There is a severe scarcity of drinking water, and more than 53 percent of people in Gaza live below the poverty line.

Recently some Palestinians have responded by sending firebombs attached to helium‑filled balloons to cause fires in fields on the Israeli side of the border. It’s an inventive and defiant method of resistance.

In response, Israel has punished Gaza’s entire population of two million people with fuel import restrictions.

It has left them with as little as three hours of electricity a day.

Unions plan day of action

The CGT union federation in France has called a national day of strikes and protests for 17 September.

It says that it will oppose the government’s attacks on jobs and wages and employers who are trying to blackmail workers into accepting worse contracts.

The FSU and Solidarity union organisations and four youth organisations have joined the appeal to mobilise.

Any such call is welcome.

But the most powerful protests in France—workers’ support for the Yellow Vests, the pension strikes and the health workers’ pay campaign—are the result of rank and file initiatives.

To beat President Emmanuel Macron it’s necessary to go beyond the union leaders’ limits