Donald Trump’s shooter comments show how racism comes from the top

President Donald Trump’s response to the murder of two anti-racist protesters was to support the killer.

He defended Kyle Rittenhouse who shot two people on a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump told reporters on Monday that protesters “violently attacked” Rittenhouse and that he was “trying to get away from them”. Trump claimed, “He would have been, he probably would have been killed.”

There is not a shred of evidence for that. Trump’s comments came after a tirade against the “far left” and “left wing radicals”.

They underline the way racism is driven from the top.

By endorsing violence against protesters and defending a far right murderer, Trump legitimises a wider racism that shapes society.

He pushes racist rhetoric that leads to racist violence in the hope it will win votes.

In Britain, racist Tory policies—from anti-immigration drives to extra stop and search powers—validate and feed racist beliefs, attitudes and actions. Boris Johnson defends the legacy of the British empire with the same scapegoating agenda as Trump.

The ruling class has every interest in pumping out racism. Fuelling racist ideas divides and weakens the working class.

But solidarity can bring our class together. Through struggle and anti-racist movements, we can fight back against the ideas pushed onto us by those at the top.