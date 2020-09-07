Daniela Briggs 1969-2020

We received the sad news that our friend and comrade, Daniela Briggs, had died in the early hours of 4 September.

Daniela was not afraid to stand up for her socialist principles. She joined the Socialist Workers Party in 2015, but had been politically active for years before that.

She was particularly involved in anti-racist work, having been a member of Stand Up To Racism in Harlow since its inception.

Following the Boston marathon bombings in the US, Daniela helped organise a “Love Harlow, Hate Racism” rally and multicultural festival in the town.

She was a key organiser of the refugee aid convoys to Calais, sorting and packing the gifts but refusing to take credit for her key role.

After the antisemitic attacks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2018, Daniela was a member of the delegation from Harlow SUTR who attended the local synagogue in solidarity with the Jewish community.

A worker with Harlow council, Daniela felt passionately about issues of housing and benefits. Acutely aware of the devastation caused by the inhumane system, she often helped people with benefit applications in her spare time.

She was a loving mother to her three children—Jasmine, a nurse in London, and Toby and Daniel who are still at school.

Daniela fought hard to ensure that there was appropriate special needs support in place at her children's school and formed a Tourette’s support group for parents.

Following the diagnosis of an aggressive sarcoma last year, Daniela continued to engage politically on social media while also raising awareness of sarcoma.

She married her long term partner, Tony in February this year and we extend our condolences to him, to Jasmine, Toby and Daniel, to Daniela's brother Nick and to her parents Margarete and Denis.

Harlow SWP