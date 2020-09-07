Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Defend Richie Venton, sacked by Ikea

Issue No. 2721
Demonstratng on Friday

Demonstratng on Friday (Pic: Reinstate Richie Venton on Twitter)

Protesters from several trade unions picketed a Glasgow Ikea store last Friday to demand the reinstatement of a union rep sacked for fighting cuts to workers’ conditions.

Richie Venton, an Usdaw union rep at the Braehead store, was dismissed after warning staff of planned changes to their rights.

The attacks will see many relying on statutory sick pay if they have coronavirus or have to self-isolate.

The changes mean Ikea workers with perfect attendance will only be entitled to their wages for the first ten days of sickness. This is short of the self-isolation period of two weeks.

A penalty points system dictates that if they have been absent more than twice in the previous year, they will go straight on to statutory sick pay.

The Usdaw branch said Venton “has always put the welfare of workers first”. It added, “We demand that Ikea immediately reinstate Richie Venton to his job and to his position as our elected union representative and stop their cuts to our conditions.

“If that does not happen immediately, we call on Usdaw to organise every possible form of action, including legal action and a vote for industrial action.”

Venton is a well-known socialist and member of the Scottish Socialist Party.

After a wave of outrage over Venton’s sacking, Ikea has promised it will pay contracted hours to all those self isolating.

But many staff members work far more than their contracted hours in an average week. They will be heavily penalised under the current company scheme.

Sign the support petition at bit.ly/PetitionIkea for solidarity details go to reinstaterichieventon.com Tell your MP to sign the parliamentary motion supporting  the campaign. Go to bit.ly/EDM4Richie

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Mon 7 Sep 2020, 16:40 BST
Issue No. 2721
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.