Socialist on ballot paper for Unison general secretary + Soas strike vote + Trans rights march

Socialist candidate Paul Holmes has won enough nominations to guarantee a place on the ballot paper for the Unison union general secretary election.

He has won the backing of 25 branches so far, with over two weeks left of the nomination period.

He’s also won the nomination from Unison’s local government service group executive—a body within the union that covers 650,000 members.

Paul’s manifesto promises to fight for a £15 an hour minimum wage, begin an national anti-austerity campaign and to push to implement a green agenda for the union.

He’s also promising to improve collective bargaining arrangements and pour more money into local and regional branches.

Activists should keep pushing for the highest possible number of nominations and prepare to win votes for Paul when the voting starts on 28 October.

Go to Paul4GenSec on Facebook

Soas votes for fightback

Unison union members at Soas University of London have voted overwhelmingly for strikes to stop compulsory redundancies.

Some 75 percent backed strikes in the ballot, which saw a big turnout of 72 percent. And 88 percent also supported action short of a strike.

A restructure at Soas threatens 88 compulsory redundancies in Professional Services.

A vote for action in a consultative ballot has already pushed bosses to drop plans to impose a 37.5-hour working week on Professional Services staff.

UCU union members at Soas are also balloting for action to save jobs.

The ballot was scheduled to end on Friday of this week.

March for trans rights

London Trans+ Pride was set to take place this Saturday, with a London march planned at 1.30pm from Wellington Arch to Parliament Square.

Organiser, London Trans+ Pride March, has said people will be marching in direct response to the Tories’ plans to abandon progressive reforms to the Gender Recognition Act.

Reforms would have made legal self-identification an easier process.

The march, which follows the first London Trans+ Pride in 2019, is also a response to Tory equalities minister Liz Truss’ transphobic rhetoric.

London Trans+ Pride March has been clear that the event is an unsponsored protest, demanding rights.