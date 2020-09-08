Activists are organising to build anti-racist movement

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) across Britain planned to “take the knee” for Black Lives Matter on Friday this week.

The national day of action comes on the same day as a trial hearing for the four former US police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

The judge will decide whether they will be tried collectively or as individuals for the killing, which sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests.

The following week SUTR plans another national day of action to say, “Refugees Welcome.”

A statement from SUTR said, “The horror of news breaking in recent weeks, of more lives lost needlessly as people seek in desperation to survive by crossing the sea, was devastating and enraging.

“It comes as a result of racist border policies.”

It said Sudanese refugee Abdulfatah Hamdallah died recently because “the Tories’ border controls are constructed to keep desperate people out, preferring them to drown rather than welcome them.”