Activists are organising to build anti-racist movement

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) across Britain planned to “take the knee” for Black Lives Matter on Friday this week.
The national day of action comes on the same day as a trial hearing for the four former US police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
The judge will decide whether they will be tried collectively or as individuals for the killing, which sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests.
The following week SUTR plans another national day of action to say, “Refugees Welcome.”
A statement from SUTR said, “The horror of news breaking in recent weeks, of more lives lost needlessly as people seek in desperation to survive by crossing the sea, was devastating and enraging.
“It comes as a result of racist border policies.”
It said Sudanese refugee Abdulfatah Hamdallah died recently because “the Tories’ border controls are constructed to keep desperate people out, preferring them to drown rather than welcome them.”
Meanwhile, around 150 anti-racists joined a refugees welcome protest in Dover, Kent, last Saturday.
It was organised by Kent Anti Racist Network and supported by the Medway SUTR group and others.
Up to 200 Nazis gathered in the town.
One eyewitness said, “It was a poor far right turnout given all the hype and publicity surrounding their national call out.
“There were no players there from groups such as Britain First or For Britain, who have recently looked to intimidate asylum seekers at hotels.
“A group of ‘Chelsea Headhunters’—a notorious fascist football group—met up with a few thugs each from Cardiff and Millwall.”
On the same day SUTR supporters in Glasgow protested in the wake of the death of Mercy Baguma.
She died because of the Tories’ racist immigration and welfare rules, which meant she had no support after her leave to remain ended.