Damning new report blasts the GMB union

Britain’s third largest trade union is “institutionally sexist” and “bullying, misogyny, cronyism and sexual harassment are endemic”, according to a lawyer’s report published last week.

Karon Monaghan QC’s report comes after the GMB union’s general secretary Tim Roache stepped down amid allegations of misconduct in May.

The report does not deal with the matters in the letter—addressed from “GMB Sisters” to the union’s president Barbara Plant—which had raised the concerns.

Monaghan’s report describes “an environment in which sexual harassment takes place and in which it goes largely unchallenged and unreported”.

“Complaints of sexual harassment by members and employees are rare”, but the union’s bullying and harassment policy “might deter a complainant from complaining”.