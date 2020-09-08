Tate workers build the resistance

Workers on all out strike at the Tate Modern protested on London’s South Bank last Saturday after several of them were issued redundancy notices.

More than 300 people who work in the galleries’ gift shops and other services are expected to be made redundant.

This is despite a £7 million government bailout. Meanwhile some of the Tate’s top bosses continue to earn £100,000 a year.

The workers’ PCS union is demanding that no one should be made redundant while anyone at the Tate earns £100,000 a year.

It is also demanding that 10 percent of the bailout grant should go towards protecting jobs—and that if the money isn’t enough then the gallery should demand more.

Meanwhile, some 400 workers at the nearby Southbank centre also face the sack. Workers there are currently balloting to strike.

Institutions

Workers from the Tate and the Southbank were set to protest together on Saturday of this week.

PCS Culture group said, “The managers of these institutions—the arts themselves—have relied on a cheap, ‘casual’ workforce (the only ‘diverse’ workforce in the arts).

“Instead of joining workers’ and unions’ plea for adequate funding, millionaire appointees have behaved as expected—throwing workers to the wolves.