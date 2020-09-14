Bosses take the biscuit but can't dodge strikes

Workers who make Wagon Wheels and Jammie Dodgers plan further walkouts over pay.

The 200 GMB union members at the Burton’s Biscuits Company in Edinburgh were set to hold 24-hour walkouts on Wednesday this week and Wednesday of next week.

They began an indefinite overtime ban and work to rule and struck for 24 hours on Wednesday of last week.

Workers are furious at bosses’ offer of a 1.6 percent “rise”.

Benny Rankin, GMB Scotland organiser, said the union’s 7 percent claim was reasonable and would increase pay by just “65 pence an hour for the lowest paid”. He added that many of the workers make around £10 an hour.