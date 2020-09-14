Socialist Worker
Brighton council battle over terms and conditions

by Steve Guy
Issue No. 2722
On the picket line

On the picket line (Pic: Jo.V on Twitter)

Workers at Brighton and Hove City Council’s building maintenance department struck for five days last week in a dispute over terms, conditions and sick pay.

The workers, members of the GMB union, had been working for private contractor Mears when the dispute first began.

When they were transferred back in-house to the council the dispute transferred with them. A plan put forward by the union to resolve matters has been rejected by the council, which has effectively broken off negotiations.

Gary Palmer, the union’s full-time officer, condemned the Green Partyled council’s attitude. 

He said workers are completely united in their determination to win this dispute.

If the council continues to stonewall, there will be further strikes from 28 September.

Mon 14 Sep 2020, 17:28 BST
Issue No. 2722
