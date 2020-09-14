Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Protest tells Manchester bus bosses not to go ahead with attacks

by Mike Killian
Issue No. 2722
Support for a fightback

Support for a fightback (Pic: Geoff Brown)

About 80 Unite union members and supporters cheered as rep Colin Hayden arrived at the Go-ahead bus depot in north Manchester last Friday.

They are fighting attempts to sack and rehire 477 drivers on worse terms, and sack Colin for not going along with the attacks.

“They put £3,000 per driver on the table. But members stand to lose £3,500 each year under the new conditions,” said one protester.

“Then they upped it to £5,000, but Colin wouldn’t agree without talking to members. So they said they’re sacking him.”

An indicative ballot showed that members are willing to consider industrial action if Go-Ahead don’t withdraw the attacks and reinstate Colin.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Mon 14 Sep 2020, 17:58 BST
Issue No. 2722
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.