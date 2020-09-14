Protest tells Manchester bus bosses not to go ahead with attacks

About 80 Unite union members and supporters cheered as rep Colin Hayden arrived at the Go-ahead bus depot in north Manchester last Friday.

They are fighting attempts to sack and rehire 477 drivers on worse terms, and sack Colin for not going along with the attacks.

“They put £3,000 per driver on the table. But members stand to lose £3,500 each year under the new conditions,” said one protester.

“Then they upped it to £5,000, but Colin wouldn’t agree without talking to members. So they said they’re sacking him.”

An indicative ballot showed that members are willing to consider industrial action if Go-Ahead don’t withdraw the attacks and reinstate Colin.