Schools on brink of outbreaks

Scores of schools across England have closed or partially closed after positive coronavirus cases.

The chaos is a result of how the Tories have refused to make schools safe for children and workers.

Thousands of children have been sent home across Greater Manchester.

More than 40 schools had reported a positive virus case just days after schools reopened.

Parent Leah, said the chaos “disproportionately” affects poorer people.

“We live in Moss Side,” she said. “Of course bubbles are bigger in Moss Side than other places.

“Three days in and one child is off.

“How long before our other two children are off for two weeks—one in a high school bubble of 240, the other in a nursery/reception bubble of 180?”

At least 13 schools and colleges across Yorkshire have been affected.

Some 14 schools in Birmingham were closed or partly closed after positive cases.

In London, coronavirus cases have been found at schools in Hounslow, Bromley, Sydenham, Croydon and Lewisham.

One Croydon primary school closed as a result.

Many more schools will remain open despite children or workers having the virus because they can’t get tested or don’t have symptoms.

Posh Eton College doesn’t have that problem.

Students there were tested privately for coronavirus on arrival at the school.

Several are now isolating after testing positive.