Solidarity with Soas strikes planned to fight redundancies

Unison union members at Soas University of London are set to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

They are fighting to defend jobs and stop up to 88 potential compulsory redundancies.

Workers voted resoundingly in favour of strikes, with some 75 percent voting yes for action on a 72 percent turnout.

In addition Unison members will start continuous action short of a strike, including working to rule and the withdrawal of goodwill.