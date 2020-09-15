Landlords can turf out tenants despite ban

People will continue to be made homeless despite an extension of the ban on eviction enforcement announced by the Tories last week.

The government has said bailiffs cannot evict people over Christmas in a so-called “winter truce”.

But the Shelter homelessness charity said this would not affect people who had been served with an eviction notice before August.

Shelter’s Polly Neate added, “For renters served notice after August, the measures simply delay the threat of homelessness.”

The “ban” also means people can still be evicted in “the most serious circumstances” which include anti-social behaviour.

Even before the virus, homelessness was rising.

Over 10,000 people were sleeping rough in London in the 12 months to March, figures released last week showed. This is a 21 percent rise on the previous year, and more than double the numbers sleeping rough a decade ago.

Backtrack

Meanwhile a campaign has forced a Tory council to backtrack on plans to fine people for sleeping in doorways.

Tory councillors in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole in Dorset called for the fines to boost the economy.

But after more than 6,000 people signed a national petition against the plans, the council cabinet voted unanimously to reject them.

Last week also saw a homeless, disabled father win a court victory against a discriminatory estate agent.

Stephen Tyler was refused the chance to rent a flat because of the Birmingham estate agents’ “No DSS” rule. A court ruled that this was unlawful discrimination.

It said the policy breached the Equality Act as it disproportionately affected people with disabilities, who were more likely to need help paying rent.