LETTERS—Grouse shooting rule shows what the elite are about 

This shooting loophole is a disaster for health.

Shooting clubs openly advocate travel across the country, in large groups crammed into 4x4 cars—potentially spreading the virus.

Annually 700,000 grouse are shot, costing around £75 each to kill. It shows where the ruling classes priorities are. And the scapegoats are working class people attending a party, protest or picnic.

Sam Ord

East London

The fight is on in schools

I’m a teacher and we’re fighting for safer conditions in schools. As part of the NEU Left, what we’re asking for is investment now.

We need government funding for smaller class sizes, we want laptops and Wifi for all students and better testing facilities.

Although as socialists we recognise the contradictory relationship the education system plays, we want schools open—but safely.

Education is important for students and they need opportunities to socialise.

Covid testing in my borough has been an absolute disaster—students are told to go home to self‑isolate and they’re not able to get tests or get results.

As a union rep, I’ve got people coming to me now saying how nervous and scared they are.

And as a socialist I think the union needs to be very clear on when we move to “blended learning” outside the classroom.

It’s great we’ve got a campaign, but at the moment it’s just rhetorical.

In the United States, teachers have been balloting and striking—we have to be looking to that if we don’t get what we want.

Maybe that means organising protests, and maybe it means organising strikes.

It’s time to say we have economic power, and it’s not good enough just to repeat slogans, we need action as well.

Emma Davis

East London

Unite climate fight with other struggles

Yet again governments are failing to act on the climate emergency.

A new United Nations report shows none of the targets agreed in 2010 have been met.