Students to strike for the climate

School strikers around the world were set to take action on Friday to demand that governments take the climate emergency seriously.

Activists from the Fridays For Future campaign—led by Greta Thunberg—are set to strike and protest for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“Extreme weather driven by the climate crisis is accelerating around the world, and yet we still don’t treat it as a crisis,” said Thunberg.

“We are in a global emergency that affects all of us. However, not everyone is suffering its consequences equally.”

It will also mark a year since the global week of action 20-27 September, when around 7.5 million people took part in strikes or protests.

But activists are worried that the pandemic is stopping urgent action on the climate crisis.

“We live in the midst of a pandemic, but climate change is just as much of a crisis as it was before,” said Fridays for Future.

“As society is starting to open up in many places in the world, global emissions and resource use is rapidly increasing and we are running out of time,” it added.

This week’s activity is set to focus on the “Mapa”—a term for “most affected people and areas”.

Campaigners want to show that these areas are most at danger from ecological chaos.