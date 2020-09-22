Steph Owens, 1959-2020

Comrades will be saddened by news of the sudden passing of Steph Owens on 12 September.

Steph first became politically active at Birmingham polytechnic students’ union.While a student activist, she met her partner Dave on the final mass picket of the Grunwick strike on 7 November 1977,

Steph joined the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) shortly afterwards. She was involved in the Anti Nazi League in Birmingham as well as the Right To Work Campaign in 1979, taking part in its mass march even while pregnant.

After a brief break to raise her daughters Marianne and Naomi, Steph rejoined the SWP as a result of the Miners’ Strike of 1984-85.

She was also a passionate supporter of a woman’s right to choose and was heavily involved in the campaign against the Alton Bill in 1988.

The family moved to the north west of England and lived for a brief period in Runcorn, where Steph was very active in the anti-poll tax campaign.

After getting a job with British Rail in Liverpool, Steph joined the TSSA union.

Mark

She was elected branch secretary of what was to become the TSSA Merseyrail branch and quickly made her mark.

She refused to cross an RMT union picket line, enraging management and even receiving a personal thank you for her solidarity from then shadow transport secretary John Prescott.

Steph’s union involvement continued both inside and outside of the TSSA.Living in north Liverpool, she helped to organise solidarity for the Liverpool dockers strike in 1995.

She was later elected as a member of the TSSA national executive where she served for six years.

Although less active in recent months as she was awaiting a cataract operation, Steph was a lifelong socialist, anti-racist, trade unionist and supporter of women’s rights.

She leaves behind her partner of 42 years, Dave, and daughters Marianne and Naomi.

Steph was a passionate Evertonian and her family have asked for any donations to be made to the Everton in the Community charity in her name.