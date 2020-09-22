Court blow for women’s pension fight

Campaigning women have suffered another setback in their battle against the raising of their state pension age from 60 to 66.

Last week the Court of Appeal ruled that this didn’t amount to unlawful discrimination, and that the government didn’t have a duty to tell women directly about the changes.

Campaign group Women Against State Pension Inequality, said it would “continue to campaign for what we believe is achievable and affordable”.

“Women were informed directly some 14 years after the State Pension age was first changed, many only given 18 months notice, of up to a six-year increase, many others were not informed at all,” it said.

“This left their retirement plans shattered.”

The crowdfunded test case was brought by Julie Delve and Karen Glynn from the Backto60 campaign group.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman is looking into complaints made to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) over the raising of the pension age.

The DWP has received thousands of complaints from women who weren’t told they would have to work several more years to receive their pension.

The government claims this move was to equalise rights between women and men, who also can only collect their pension at age 66.

In reality it was a cost-cutting measure, designed to rob women of their pensions.