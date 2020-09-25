Handling of the virus has made mental distress worse

Coronavirus has had a huge impact on people’s mental health and on frontline workers.

A study taken in June estimated that one in five adults in Britain were likely to be experiencing some form of depression. Prior to the pandemic this was one in ten.

Karen, a cognitive behavioural therapist, told Socialist Worker, “The social isolation has been really bad for people. The pandemic has generated a level of uncertainty that has been difficult to handle.

“The things people did in their lives to keep mentally well were largely removed.”

Alongside the fear of catching the virus, its economic impact means people have been pushed into poverty.

Karen said, “people have been knocked into massive insecurity about basic things like ‘where will I get my food from’?”

GP referrals for people needing psychological therapies have gone up, but the normal routes to accessing therapy have not been available.

“There is no face to face contact which has made it much more difficult,” Karen said.

Appointment

She explained that 42 percent of people who call cannot book an appointment, because phone lines are so busy.

And the Tories’ shambolic handling of the pandemic has harmed people’s mental wellbeing.

“Life is understandably not delivering for people, but the government tells us it’s our fault and people should blame themselves for letting them and their family down,” said Karen.

“People were confident that there was a plan that would work.

“But more contradictory information from the government means people no longer have any confidence in their plans.

“It feeds anxieties about who to believe and trust. And doubt can be very difficult to handle.”

An NHS survey revealed that three quarters of staff questioned said their job had had a greater negative impact than usual on their emotional wellbeing.

Karen said it has been hard working from home. “You’re on your own all day.

“There is no opportunity to check in with colleagues or have that immediate solidarity from others.