Anti-racist solidarity in West Wales

Anti-racists are organising to show solidarity with refugees housed in a former military camp in Penally, near Tenby in West Wales.

Around 60 supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) held a “wall of solidarity” last Saturday outside the camp.

A smaller group, led by fascists, protested in the village on the same day with placards including, ”Penally Against Illegal Immigrants,” and, “Penally Lives Matter.”

Patrick Connellan from SUTR West Wales said, “These are very brave people here today.

“We need to show the world that we will not run away when a bunch of fascists come here.”

Racist groups, including supporters of the far right For Britain party from Swansea, have tried to stoke racist divisions in Penally.

A group of around 60 racist thugs fought police into the early hours on Monday of last week ahead of some asylum seekers arriving.

Around 234 asylum seekers—Kurdish Iraqis and Kurdish Iranians—are set to be housed at the camp.

SUTR West Wales says, “We believe that refugees should be treated with the dignity that they deserve and offered decent housing, education and jobs.

“Forcing people into military bases and camps to live a ‘living hell’ is degrading, dangerous and potentially disastrous.”

Protest at Morecambe anti-Traveller pub

Over 100 Travellers and their supporters protested against racism outside the Hurley Flyer pub in Morecambe, Lancashire, last Wednesday.

The pub had refused to admit two Travellers the previous weekend.

The doorman said, “The brewery has been instructed by the local authority not to admit Travellers.”

This is now denied by the brewery.

The protest was angry with T-shirts, saying, “Travellers lives matter,” and “Equal rights for everyone.”

The protest was supported by Lancaster and Morecambe Stand Up To Racism, the local trades council, the NEU union and a local Muslim restaurant.

Trades council president Eugene Doherty said, “I am ashamed that this racism is happening in the town I grew up in.”

Tyson Fury, Traveller and boxing champion, said, “People shouldn’t be racist towards Travellers in 2020.”

Protesters marched to the nearby William Mitchell pub that has also refused entry to travellers.