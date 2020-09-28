Support Tate galleries jobs fight

Tate gallery workers were set to protest on Wednesday of this week after more than a month on all-out strike.

Members of the PCS union are fighting attempts to sack 313 workers.

They are demanding that at least 10 percent of the £7 million bailout the government gave the Tate galleries is used to save jobs.

Meanwhile some of the Tate’s top bosses continue to earn £100,000 a year.

Workers were set to protest outside the Tate Britain gallery on Millbank, London, from 11am until 3pm.

It will be followed by a “digital protest day” on Thursday and a protest outside the Tate Modern gallery on Saturday.