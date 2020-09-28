Socialist Worker
Over 100 branches back Paul Holmes for Unison leader

by Sarah Bates
Issue No. 2724
Left activists in Unison are celebrating this week after scoring a fantastic result in the nominations for the Unison general secretary election.

Socialist Paul Holmes declared he had won nominations from 102 branches and two from regions in addition to the local government service group.

The nomination period closed last week and it’s likely Paul’s nomination count will be even higher once all branches have got their result in.

It’s a ringing endorsement for Paul’s campaign, which has got off to the best start of any left candidate for years.

Also in the running are Unison assistant general secretary’s Christine McAnea and Roger McKenzie. Hugo Pierre is also on the ballot paper with 27 nominations so far declared.

Voting begins on 28 October.

