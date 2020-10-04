Letters—Don’t let them copy Australia’s offshore detention centres 

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s proposal to dump asylum seekers on the remote volcanic outcrop of Ascension Island is mimicking Australia’s racist refugee policy.

Australia’s offshore detention regime sees people who seek asylum by boat being held indefinitely in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

These are places where Australia continues its neo‑colonial hold.

Refugees have been detained there for over seven years, and 13 people have died.

Hamid Kahazei died of lack of treatment for an infected cut foot. Reza Barati was murdered in an attack by guards, while others have killed themselves in despair.

Amnesty International describes Australia’s offshore detention camps as “akin to torture”. Patel’s proposal has been described as “implausible”.

That doesn’t mean it can’t happen if the Tories decide the politics is worth the cost.

Australia’s offshore detention regime has been hugely costly. But it happened.

Patel has also used Australia’s (Tory) Coalition political playbook, describing refugees as “illegal migrants”.

But it is not illegal to seek asylum, regardless of the means of arrival.

The refugee movement in Australia has had some wins as a result of mass protest and union action.

These included a teachers’ walkout for refugees and a union blockade of a hospital to prevent a baby treated for burns being sent offshore.

While the struggle is far from over, all families and children have been brought from Nauru to Australia. And hundreds of refugees have now been brought to Australia for medical treatment.

Anything that can be done to prevent Patel’s “brainstorming” from becoming a living nightmare will matter.

In Australia, Labor’s support for offshore detention has helped fuel the Tories’ cruelty and racism.

The “Australian solution” is not a model to emulate.

Australia’s detention regime should be seen with the same international disgust as apartheid was in South Africa.

Chris Breen

Member of Solidarity in Victoria, Australia