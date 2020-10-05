Donald Trump's four years of horror

Donald Trump’s ­presidency has been filled with horror, but also with resistance. His racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and bigoted rhetoric has led to cuts to public ­services, a rise of the far right and the threat of nuclear war.

And his neoliberal policies ­prioritising profits mean the wealth gap in the United States (US) is now the biggest it has been in 50 years.

Trump is also a compulsive liar. As of 29 May he had made an estimated 19,127 false or misleading comments throughout his presidency.

During Trump’s first campaign for the White House he included many populist promises—such as removing corruption from Washington politics by “draining the swamp”.

His vow to “Make America Great Again” and demonisation of media ­criticism as “fake news” are now ­catchphrases among his right wing supporters.

Racism has been a central element of both his election campaigns.

During the first 2020 presidential debate he told the Proud Boys—a fascist organisation—to “stand back and stand by”.

He’s also implied he will mobilise ­racists and elements of the state to be able to cling onto office if he loses the vote. This would be a replay of the 2000 election, stolen by George W Bush from Al Gore, but on a much higher level.

Confidence

Trump has given ­confidence to the far right in the US and legitimises racism that is structured into society.

When a white supremacist drove into anti‑­fascist ­protesters in Charlottesville in 2017, Trump insisted that there “were very fine people, on both sides”. The racist rally was attended by white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

In 2019 he tweeted that four Democratic members of Congress—all black women—should “go back” to the countries they “came from”.

His racist rhetoric has helped to grow white nationalist hate groups by 55 ­percent.

Trump’s legacy is one of ­cruelty and brutality—but his policies have also driven forward historic resistance.

There has been resistance from below to his policies at every turn, so Trump hasn’t always had his way .

Under his presidency the Black Lives Matter movement reached new heights. After the racist police murder of George Floyd in May, millions of people protested in thousands of towns and cities across the US.

Unemployment up, taxes on rich down

Since January 2017 Trump has falsely boasted over 250 times that the US economy is the best it has ever been.

But between January 2017 and August 2020, unemployment rose from 4.7 percent to 8.4 percent—hitting 14.7 percent in April 2020.

And the national debt rose from £11.4 trillion to £16.1 trillion—despite Trump’s campaign promise to eliminate the national debt within eight years.

It’s the rich who have gained.

When Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 it reduced the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent.

Official analysis showed that the top 1 percent of taxpayers—who have an income over £566,788 a year—would receive 83 percent of gains from the act by 2027.

Chickens have come home to roost for the virus denier

Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis has resulted in over 207,000 deaths in the US and 7.3 million confirmed cases—including himself.

Yet the day before he was diagnosed he lied, “The end of the pandemic is in sight, and next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country.”

Trump has pushed for ending state’s lockdown restrictions to reopen the economy by playing down the scale of the pandemic.

And he told the public that injecting bleach into the body would help treat the virus.

But Trump has refused to admit any mistakes of his handling of the outbreak.

Instead he has blamed Democratic state governors and the World Health Organisation.

The president repeatedly vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act (ACA).

Introduced by Barack Obama, it legislated for an extra 24 million people to be covered by health insurance.

Trump’s 2017 tax bill repealed the ACA’s individual health insurance mandate, meaning citizens were not required to have health insurance. This led to insurance premiums increasing by 10 percent.

Although Trump has not been able to overturn the ACA, he has effectively “let Obamacare fail”, as he threatened to do.

And he hopes that a more right wing Supreme Court might strike down the act as a whole.