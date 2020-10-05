Activists organise resistance amid unemployment horror

Tory chancellor Rishi Sunak’s pro-business measures will not stop millions of people facing the threat of mass ­unemployment this autumn.

Sunak announced the £238 million jobs entry targeted support (Jets) scheme at the Tory party virtual conference on Monday.

It will provide coaching on how to write CVs and give interviews to workers who have been unemployed for at least three months.

Sunak claimed, “Our unprecedented support has protected millions of livelihoods and businesses since the start of the pandemic.”

But he warned, “I’ve always been clear that we can’t save every job.”

Hundreds of thousands of people cannot find jobs because of Tory policy—not individual failings around CV writing or interview skills.

Big business is determined to protect its profits and make working class people pay for the coronavirus crisis.

A new coalition of Labour MPs, trade unionists and campaigners are organising a “fightback to demand ordinary people won’t pay for the crisis”.