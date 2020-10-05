Tate strikes suspended but battle for jobs continues

Workers at the Tate galleries have voted to suspend their strike.

The decision comes after 42 days of industrial action by PCS union members against redundancies.

Bosses have come up with a new offer after several meetings between management and PCS officials at the Acas arbitration service.

The union said, “We have managed to secure several improvements for members in a revised offer from Tate Enterprises management.

“While the final details of the offer are still being negotiated the headlines include an improved re-employment and re‑deployment policy.

“There is also an additional significant investment in redundancy payments for staff.

“There is agreement for preferential recruitment for vacancies across the Tate Estate.”

Challenge

A strikers’ Facebook page said, “We believe all workers should challenge the so called ‘necessary’ job cuts to the lowest paid.”

The union added, “We are clear that the cuts across the arts and culture sector are a result of the direct failure of government.

“The headline £1.57 billion investment is targeted to protect brands and buildings and not the workers.”

Redundancies have also been announced at the Victoria and Albert Museum, Historic Royal Palaces and the Royal Collections Trust.

Tate strikers have given a lesson in how to fight back when redundancies are threatened. The battle began when bosses announced 313 redundancies.

That fight must continue.