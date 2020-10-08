Treetop activists resist evictions as they fight to stop destructive HS2

Treetop activists remain determined to halt the destruction of ancient woodlands along the route of the HS2 high speed railway.

Activists face bullying by the National Eviction Team (NET), which wants to clear them out of trees.

NET is a privately-owned firm specialising in “evictions of trespassers, unwanted environmental protesters and squatters”.

Jones’ Hill Wood in Buckinghamshire has become a scene of major resistance. Some eleven protesters have been arrested over the last four days and many more are trying to block construction at the site.

People have been occupying the wood for seven months and tensions flared as the eviction team moved in.

Tree protector Pigeon said, “This is not just about a railway, it’s not just about keeping these trees standing, this is about so much more.

“It’s about resisting the brutality of the state evicting people from their homes, uncompensated, on behalf of corporate interests.

“This is about a continuation of a centuries-long legacy of legal land grabs, turning public lands to private profit, be it here in the UK or globally through the violence of colonialism.”

She called the trees, and the treetop encampment that activists have built, as “symbols of that resistance.”

“This is about class conflict, inequality and the privation of what is public, as much, if not more, as it is about a train,” said Pigeon.

HS2, which is expected to cost at least £106 billion, has been billed as a way to better connect northern cities to the financial City in London.

Phase one of the project would see a line between Birmingham and London. And bosses hope the government gives the go-ahead to phase two, which would see extensions to Manchester and Leeds from Birmingham.

Tickets on the new high speed line are likely to be too expensive for ordinary people to afford. And the line will only shave a few minutes off a journey from London to Birmingham.

Protesters are concerned about how the project will deepen climate catastrophe, and also about the impact on local wildlife.

Ecologists

Lawyers for Nature said, “We’ve been working with independent ecologists who have recorded evidence of rare barbastelle bats in Jones’ Hill Wood.

“Further enquiries suggest that HS2 does not have a license from Natural England to disturb bats at the site, or to damage and destroy their roosts.”

The group called on Natural England to enforce the law if HS2 ignores it.

“If not, however, we need to bring public pressure to bear to stop wildlife crimes being committed by way of the destruction of this woodland,” it said.

Activists have blasted HS2’s attempts to claim that it is reforesting areas.Rose Guiot said the fledgling trees planted by the firm won’t replace what has been lost.

“The much vaunted ‘new woodland’ which HS2 contractors have planted are just plantations of saplings,” she said. “They won’t be woodland for decades, perhaps centuries to come. There is simply no way to mitigate for the loss of ancient woodland.”

And local resident Rose said the construction in Warwickshire was a “heart-breaking scene of utter devastation”.

The NET team is closing in on the protection camps formed by activists along the route of destruction. On Monday this week protesters were removed from the Rugby Road camp, formed a month ago.

“We were expecting this eviction,” said Tahini. “We felt we prepared ourselves as much as we could physically and emotionally even though it is utterly heartbreaking. It’s time to move on to the next camp and protect more trees.”

And activist Mars said time spent at the camp, which was full of ancient oaks due to be felled, wasn’t wasted.

“We kept that wildlife corridor open a whole extra month at the end of nesting season,” they said. “I hope this helped the local wildlife who have suffered so much already at the hands of HS2.”

HS2 bosses are not backing off.It has just launched a public consultation to increase the number of HS2 platforms to be built at Manchester airport and Manchester Piccadilly station.

It’s also asking for public views on building a new train depot in Annandale, in Dumfries and Galloway.

This would represent a serious escalation for the project.

HS2 is an expensive vanity project, pushed by the Tories to hand out lucrative contracts to their mates in private construction firms.

It contributes to climate chaos and wreaks devastation on local habitats, while providing a service useful to almost no one. Time is ticking to finish off HS2 for good.