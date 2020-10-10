Chinua Achebe—a pioneering writer who skewered colonialism

Chinua Achebe’s radical works centred African voices

Chinua Achebe transformed African writing. He was born in 1930 in Nigeria, at the time a British colony.

After shining success at school and university he began writing novels and in 1958 published Things Fall Apart.

It is set in the 1890s and was very different to almost anything that had come before.

It breaks from the patronising treatment of Africa by colonial writers and rejects the simpering acceptance of imperialism by some African authors.

Instead it makes African experience the focus of attention with the colonialists seen as alien outsiders who trample on the cultures they encounter.

One of the book’s ­characters said, “The white man is very clever. He came quietly and peaceably with his religion. We were amused at his ­foolishness and allowed him to stay.

“Now he has won our brothers, and our clan can no longer act like one. He has put a knife on the things that held us together and we have fallen apart.”

It had a huge impact and became one of the most-read African novels of all time.

Scholar Kwame Anthony Appiah wrote that asking how Things Fall Apart influenced African writing “would be like asking how Shakespeare influenced English writers or Pushkin influenced Russians”.

Critique

In part the novel was a critique of work produced by Western writers such as Joseph Conrad in Heart of Darkness.

Achebe said that even if Conrad did at points raise doubts about colonialism, he did it in the context of obliterating Africans’ humanity and equality.