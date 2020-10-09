Golden Dawn court ruling a victory for anti-fascists in Greece

The verdict in the trial of Golden Dawn this week is a huge blow to Nazis everywhere.

In the Greek case, it spells the end of Golden Dawn as a Nazi group and is a blow to attempts to follow up its legacy.

After a five and a half year trial, we now have a court that says the Nazis are a criminal gang.

There was a huge demonstration outside the court, bigger than anybody had predicted.

And that’s important not just in isolating the Nazis, it’s also a huge pressure on the government.

Greece’s Tory government is desperately trying to present the verdict as a fruit of its own initiative.

The process began seven years ago after the murder of anti-fascist Pavlos Fyssas when the Tories were in office last.