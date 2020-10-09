Oil firms taken to task in Devil Has a Name 

The Devil Has a Name is based on the reality of the California Central Valley’s water contamination wars—oil companies dumping toxic wastewater next to farms.

Director and actor Edward James Olmos’ fictional drama begins with widowed farmer Fred Stern (David Strathairn) among his almond trees.

But the trees are starting to rot.

A supposed friend and shill for an oil company that owns the nearby oil field (Haley Joel Osment) tries to get Fred to sell his land.

Fred’s farm manager Santiago (Olmos) is a self-described anarchist who also loves snapping selfies.

He suspects foul play.

From there—with the help of Santiago and a crusading lawyer (Martin Sheen)—Fred sets off on a fight to hold the oil company legally accountable.

The film just about balances a grim tale of corporate ­exploitation, ­environmental degradation and the plight of the farmer with buddy movie ­pairings and a thriller plot.

Pleasure

The sparring between the good guys is a pleasure to watch. When Strathairn, Olmos and Sheen get to play against one another, the movie is at its best.

There are subtle issues of class and race and trust and loss played out in these generally lighter scenes.

That Olmos has a rounded Hispanic character sat near the heart of the movie is a refreshing change.