A Moving Image shows gentrified London and a city constantly in motion

This award winning film investigates gentrification in Brixton, south London.

A directorial debut from writer Shola Amoo, it mixes in documentary footage and is told through the eyes of Nina Edwards, played by Tanya Fear.

It’s a second collaboration for Fear and south London resident Amoo, who collaborated on 2013’s sci-fi short Touch.

Nina moves back to her childhood home and slowly becomes aware that something is not quite right.

Nina wonders if the young newcomers to the area have torn apart the social fabric of south London.

And she investigates how long‑standing Brixton residents feel about this.

She’s confronted by a local with the accusation that she is part of the problem.

Amoo presents the characters of Isha, Mickey, Ayo and Big Ben from—two sides, the gentrified and the gentrifier.

But they all have something important to say.

This social analysis shown through the characters brings laughs and sadness.

Originally released in 2016, A Moving Image received the Special Recognition Award at the Blackstar Film Festival in Philadelphia.

Now its release on Netflix can bring its message to a whole new audience.

It’s a true snapshot of contemporary battles faced by the working class not just in Brixton but across Britain.

Simone Thomas

Out now on Netflix

Carlos Almeraz—Playing with Fire

Mexican-American artist Carlos Almeraz is ripe material for a documentary.

Painter, poet and philosopher, Almeraz was centrally known for bringing Chicano art—pieces made by Mexican-American artists—to mainstream attention.

Some 30 years after his death, Playing With Fire was made by his widow and collaborator Elsa Flores and Richard Montoya.

Interviews with his fellow artists Cesar Chaves and Dolores Huerta make for interesting viewing.

But the real treat is basking in Almeraz’s stunning work. It’s a fantastic opportunity for new generations to get to know his artwork and important legacy.

Out now on Netflix