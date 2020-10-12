Austrian Nazis suffer heavy election losses

Austria’s fascist Freedom Party suffered heavy losses in regional elections in the capital Vienna on Sunday.

Preliminary results showed the Labour-type SPO had topped the poll with 41.7 percent of the vote, 2 percent higher than in 2015.

The right wing Tory OVP came second, almost doubling its vote to 18.7 percent.

The Greens came third with 14 percent and the liberals of the NEOS party fifth with 7.8 percent.

The Freedom Party haemorrhaged support—dropping from 31 percent at the last election to 7 percent.

Once postal votes are counted, it’s possible that the fascists won’t make it over the 5 percent threshold to get MPs.

The Freedom Party was the junior partner in a coalition government led by Tory Sebastian Kurz, who aped many of their policies, between 2017 and 2019.

The Tory Nazi coalition faced opposition on the streets from the beginning. Huge protests erupted after the Ibiza corruption scandal, centred on former fascist party leader Heinz Christian Strache.

This forced the fall of the coalition in 2019 and fresh elections.

Without sustained opposition from the anti-fascist movement, the Freedom Party would not have been pushed back.