Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

No to Royal Mail shared vans scheme

Issue No. 2726
Swansea Parcelforce workers left their depot in April over safety fears

Swansea Parcelforce workers left their depot in April over safety fears (Pic: CWU Southwest Wales Amal)

Royal Mail workers are in revolt over a management decision to bring back shared delivery vans. The CWU union described the move as “reckless”.

Speaking to around 20,000 CWU members on a Facebook session, deputy general secretary (postal) Terry Pullinger accused bosses of putting economic considerations before workers’ health and safety.

He added that the move was particularly inappropriate as the number of coronavirus cases surged.

Management had already briefed the press that sharing vans on a voluntary basis was to start this week.

Pullinger told workers, “We want to keep you safe, your workplace safe and your family safe. Every single person should be at high alert to make sure this virus does not spread to postal workers.”

The union will have to go beyond urging workers not to volunteer for shared vans.

One person sharing a van, and thereby breaching social distancing, can become a threat to a whole office.

It will take action to ensure safety for everyone.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Mon 12 Oct 2020, 15:06 BST
Issue No. 2726
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.