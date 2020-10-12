No to Royal Mail shared vans scheme

Royal Mail workers are in revolt over a management decision to bring back shared delivery vans. The CWU union described the move as “reckless”.

Speaking to around 20,000 CWU members on a Facebook session, deputy general secretary (postal) Terry Pullinger accused bosses of putting economic considerations before workers’ health and safety.

He added that the move was particularly inappropriate as the number of coronavirus cases surged.

Management had already briefed the press that sharing vans on a voluntary basis was to start this week.

Pullinger told workers, “We want to keep you safe, your workplace safe and your family safe. Every single person should be at high alert to make sure this virus does not spread to postal workers.”

The union will have to go beyond urging workers not to volunteer for shared vans.

One person sharing a van, and thereby breaching social distancing, can become a threat to a whole office.

It will take action to ensure safety for everyone.