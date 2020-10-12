South Coast resistance to Aquind cable project

Hundreds of people in Portsmouth and the surrounding area joined protests last Saturday over the Aquind cable project.

Aquind Ltd wants to lay a cable between Lovedean in Hampshire and Normandy in France that would run through Portsmouth.

Protesters said its installation could destroy allotments, wildlife habitats and cause traffic disruption.

There is a good case for the inter-connector cable. It could be a part of upgrading the national grid and sharing electricity produced from renewable sources.

But there is no justification for a private company to make obscene profits at the expense of the local communities and the environment.