Cleaners in revolt over cuts and low pay

Workers in the UVW union at a Service to the Aged (Sage) care home in north London are balloting for strikes.

Carers and cleaners are opposing cuts to their work and demanding £12 an hour.

Andrene, a care worker at Sage for over 17 years, said, “We’ve been paid very little for too long. While many people stayed at home we came to work and risked our lives.”

Cleaners in the Caiwu union at Facebook’s London office held a protest last Friday to save their jobs.

Fifteen workers at the firm’s head office are at risk of being made redundant.

Cleaning at the office is outsourced to JLL and Bidvest Noonan. Fanny, a cleaner, said, “Facebook is making a lot of money.

“There isn’t any reason for them to cut our jobs.”