MPs cash in despite crisis

Unemployment is soaring and average pay is falling. Millions of Britain’s poorest households could see their incomes cut by £20 a week from April, when a temporary rise in Universal Credit is due to expire.

Yet MPs are in line for a £3,000 a year pay rise. Those who are presiding over failure are now to be rewarded.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority—responsible for overseeing MPs’ pay, pensions and expenses—has recommended they get the rise from April next year. The body said that given the “scale of future economic uncertainty arising from the coronavirus pandemic” it would use the same formula it used to calculate pay rises in the past.

The latest rise would be added to MPs’ £81,932 basic salary—and they often receive wages from second jobs, plus expenses.

Opportunities

And then there are the bribes and favours.

Once again, it’s one rule for them and another for us.

MPs were happy to line up for photo opportunities for “clap for carers” during the first national lockdown.

But they ignored health workers’ protests and demands for a decent pay rise in July and August.

Content with allowing essential workers pennies for pay, they’re all too happy to stuff their pockets with ever-increasing amounts of cash.

There are two coronavirus pandemics sweeping across Britain—one softened by privilege and power, and the one experienced by the rest of us