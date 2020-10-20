Met’s body cam decision hides cops’ racist record

London’s Met Police has decided that evidence captured by cops’ body ­cameras will not be routinely released—because the evidence is too damning.

Anti-racists had called for footage from body-worn video (BWV) cameras to be made public.

But a leaked police memo said footage should not be released. It says cameras record “poor communication, a lack of patience, a lack of de-escalation before use of force is introduced and occasionally poor officer safety decisions.”

The Met says, “Release of BWV is highly likely to exacerbate not prevent ‘trial by social media’.”

They are clearly focused on protecting their own backs.

Meanwhile, Hampshire cops were secretly recorded making racist, sexist and homophobic comments about members of the public and fellow officers.

The six cops involved also said, “Illegal immigrants deserve the death penalty,” and joked about refugees drowning in the sea.

They have been accused of breaching professional standards, but deny gross misconduct.

For all the talk of reform, the police are still racist to the core.