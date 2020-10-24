The Gardner's occupation—a jobs fight that won

Forty years ago this month a workers’ occupation of Gardner’s factory in Eccles, Salford, showed it’s possible to stop mass redundancies.

It saw hundreds of workers take over their workplace when bosses announced plans to slash 500 jobs in 1980.

It was a time when unemployment was soaring. Thousands of jobs were going every day.

Many workers were desperate to see a fightback against Margaret Thatcher’s Tory government elected the previous year.

Gardner’s became a beacon of resistance.

As the occupation began, the personnel manager muttered, “You’ll never get away with this’. But after six weeks, the workers’ action forced bosses to retreat.

Strikers stood on picket lines inside, rather than outside the factory gates as usual.

Committees, which were open to any worker, ran the canteen, the picket roster and the entertainment.

Senior union stewards made provision for the ­hardship fund while safety reps continued to check conditions in the factory.

Gardner manufactured what was known as the “Rolls Royce” of diesel engines. The giant Hawker Siddeley aero manufacturing group bought the family firm in 1977 and started to attack the workforce.

When bosses announced the 590 redundancies, it was a shock but no surprise.

Gardner’s 2,500-strong workforce had known poor pay and conditions in the past.

Local teachers would threaten pupils, “If you don’t buck up, you’ll end up at Gardner’s.”