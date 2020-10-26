Deported under new regime for being a rough sleeper

Rough sleepers in Britain who have come from other countries face deportation under new immigration laws. These will be introduced when the Brexit transition period ends.

Under rules due to come into force on 1 January, rough sleeping will become grounds for refusal of, or cancellation of, permission to be in Britain.

In 2017 a Home Office policy to deport rough sleepers from countries in the European Economic Area was ruled unlawful by the High Court. This followed a challenge brought on behalf of two Polish men and a Latvian.

But the deportation policy is said to now be a particular focus of Boris Johnson and his ministers.

Polly Neate from the Shelter charity said,“This appears to be a huge step backwards from a ­government that says it wants to end rough sleeping.

“Seeking to deport people for the sole reason that they are homeless will undoubtedly mean fewer people coming forward for help.

“Rough sleepers, no matter where they are from, are a symptom of a home-grown housing emergency.

“This emergency has been caused by the failure of successive governments to build the social homes we need.

“Investment in social housing will solve this emergency—not punishing people for being homeless.” The change in rules comes as part of a series of harsh new restrictions as freedom of movement is ended.

The new laws will be made through a statutory instrument rather than be debated as legislation.

They will mean EU citizens face the same battery of racist obstacles on entering Britain as those already applied to non-EU citizens.

The new regime will not apply to EU citizens who have been granted immigration status under the EU settlement scheme.

The immigration rules will also set out other changes previously announced.

These include parts of the new points-based immigration system, such as salary thresholds, bans on certain visitors and harsher visa rules.

There’s a clever way to make our lives even riskier. Face masks and protective gloves will cost more from the end of this month. This is because the government has decided not to extend a temporary waiver of VAT tax on personal protective equipment.

It will mean a 20 percent price increase for equipment that the government has decreed essential.

Police have wrongly cancelled records of serious crimes, in many cases without informing victims, analysis of official reports shows.

Inspections of 43 police forces in England and Wales detail how officers incorrectly cancelled reports of rape, sexual offences and violence.

At least 19 forces cancelled reports of rape. Charity Rape Crisis said that the findings were “completely unacceptable”.

Migrant was left destitute

An electrician, classified as an illegal immigrant despite living in London for 45 years, was left destitute as he waited a year for a decision on his case.

The man, described as Mr R, was waiting for the Windrush taskforce to decide on his application to stay in Britain.

A report by the parliamentary ombudsman said applications to the Windrush taskforce were meant to be processed within two weeks.

The year-long wait was described as “shocking” in a detailed report published last week.

The parliamentary ombudsman ruled that the Home Office should apologise and pay Mr R £5,000 for “maladministration and delay” in processing his case. It added that the UK Visas and Immigration authority was “well aware” of Mr R’s “desperate situation yet it repeatedly refused requests to expedite its decision”.

Fake opponent defeats mayor

Russian Nikolai Loktev, mayor of Povalikhino,

300 miles east of Moscow, panicked when he realised he was running for re‑election unopposed.

It was important for democratic show to find a candidate to oppose him and duly be defeated.

He had already asked a number of local residents to take part.

They included his assistant at city hall and a member of the Communist Party who had run and lost in elections in 2011.

But both declined.

Eventually he persuaded Marina Udgodskaya, the cleaner at city hall.

But then she won.

At first worried by what would happen, she is now settling into the job.

As a first order of business—after finding her replacement as cleaner, that is—she plans to bring streetlights to the village.

Jobs go as SNP obeys pro-market EU rules

The Scottish National Party is a great supporter of membership of the European Union (EU).

But it’s now saying that EU state aid rules have stopped it from funding green energy jobs.

The BiFab fabrication yards could close as a result.

BiFab workers occupied their yards in 2017 to save their jobs.

The Scottish government granted a loan to the company to help save jobs at the Methil, Burntisland and Arnish yards.

Another firm, DF Barnes, bought the company two years ago.

The Scottish government took a minority stake in the company as repayment of the loan.

It then gave multinational EDF Energy a contract for a massive offshore wind farm close to BiFab’s yards.

But last week DF Barnes announced it has pulled out of a bid to do the work.

The Scottish government claimed that EU state aid rules limited the amount of support it could offer.

Cops defend Tasering of a pregnant woman

South Wales Police has defended the use of a Taser by one of its officers on a pregnant woman.

Leanne Perrett miscarried after the stun gun was fired at her.

A police officer Tasered her after being called to a row between her and her partner.

Footage taken by an onlooker appeared to show the Taser barbs hitting Perrett in her front.

This caused her to fall into the road face first.

No disciplinary action has been taken against the officer and South Wales Police praised the way he had acted.

Rosalind Comyn, policy and campaigns manager of the Liberty group, said, “The government pressed ahead with a huge increase in Tasers for frontline officers, ignoring the overwhelming evidence of the clear damage they can cause.

“This rollout must be reversed.”

‘I’m the least racist person in this room’

Donald Trump during the last US presidential debate

‘They’ll end up blowing up the dam. They have to do something’

Donald Trump encouraging Egypt’s government to destroy an Ethiopian dam on the Nile

‘I’d like to apologise for organising a mass canvass in support of Rosie Duffield in the general election’

Owen Jones has regrets after the Canterbury MP’s remarks about trans people

‘We are working on the basis that we need to be ready for power within a year’

A ‘close ally’ of chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks to the Mail on Sunday newspaper

‘I have always been shocked to walk into a supermarket and see an aisle of such community food’

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin denounces halal and kosher food